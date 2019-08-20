While it’s still August, it’s not too early for the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce to unveil its newest Santa Claus Lane ornament, a depiction of the Beef ‘N’ Barrel Restaurant.
Through the ornament sales, holiday lights are funded and can be lit in Olean from November to early January. The ornament, in a series created by artist Kathleen McDonald, is $25.
Many of the previously made ornaments are still available with a limited inventory. The first to be unveiled was the Olean Municipal Building. In 2000, the Fannie E. Bartlett House was depicted, followed in 2001 with St. Mary of the Angels Church. Olean High School came next in 2002, St. Stephen’s Church in 2003 (sold out), St. Bonaventure University in 2004 and, in 2005, a depiction of Santa Claus Lane.
In 2006, the Olean General Hospital was created; in 2007, the ornament was the Olean Post Office; 2008’s was Community Bank, NA; with 2009 being Ivers J. Norton. The next ornaments are 2010’s Castle Restaurant, 2011’s St. Francis Hospital, 2012’s Chuck Wagon Restaurant, 2013’s Palace Theater, 2014’s Boardmanville Elementary and 2015’s Reds and Trudys.
There were two in 2016 — a depiction of North Union Street and of Olean Class Cars. In 2017, the ornament was Cloud 9 Amusement Park and in 2018 the ornament was Bradner Stadium.
These past ornaments are available at the Chamber office and can be purchased online at https://shop.oleanny.com/.
Included with each of the ornaments is a brief history.
In May 1965, the Beef ‘N’ Barrel opened. Neil and Denis Goodemote, brothers and owners, opened to a crowd. Much interest was generated in this new restaurant, which brought beef on wick to the Olean area, by the creative signage out front as the building was renovated and this new restaurant was created.
The line to get into the restaurant started at the front door and wound all the way up to the Olean House. The Beef ‘N’ Barrel soon became a very popular dining spot for many miles around and was frequented by the St. Bonaventure basketball players, including the famous Bob Lanier.
The Goodemote brothers sold the restaurant in 1971 to one of their employees, Jim McAfee. At that time, the restaurant had seating for about 50. Long lines of customers at the lone entrance, and the opportunity to buy additional real estate, encouraged the first expansion, which doubled the seating and added another entrance. Other additions have increased seating to 250 guests — and lines continue.
Jim and his sons, Mike and PJ, have developed the restaurant into a true local destination spot. Today the restaurant includes four rooms and seats 305 patrons. “The Beef” is known for its famous beef on weck sandwiches and “made from scratch” breads and desserts. The kitchen uses anywhere from 1,500-2,500 pounds of beef weekly.
Priorities have remained the same over the years. The food is most important and a quiet atmosphere follows close behind. According to Jim, a key to maintaining a successful business is the staff.
“We have an excellent crew and we wouldn’t be where we are today if it weren’t for these people,” he says.
Every year, the Santa Claus Lane committee chooses the landmarks to be designed on the 3 1/2-inch circular resin ornament. The artist sketches the layout from photos provided by Chamber officials and a prototype is created. Once the prototype is approved, work begins with the process of pouring and hand-painting each piece. The ornaments arrive in Olean, individually boxed and numbered, with a brief description of the ornament.
The GOACC event committee decided to do two ornaments this year — Archbishop Walsh Academy is the next ornament to be unveiled in a few weeks.
The new ornaments are available at the Chamber office at 301 N. Union St. Ornaments can also be shipped outside Olean for an additional $6 for shipping/handling charges per ornament. For more information on the ornament or Santa Claus Lane activities, call 372-4433, stop in the office or email santa@oleanny.com.