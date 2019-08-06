Circling back and catching up here on something that occurred earlier this summer season — the installment of the 2019 class of Olean City School District’s Wall of Honor.
The newest members, as honored by the Olean School Foundation, are Frances DeMart Clawson, Jacquette M. Timmons, M. Casey Leigh and Pierre M. Eade.
Frances DeMart Clawson
Clawson, Class of 1971, was an outstanding business student at Olean High. When the principal needed help in his office, he asked the business teacher for a skilled student with a positive personality. Junior Frances DeMart filled that description perfectly.
Impressed with her dedication and the quality of her work, in August 1970, the Board of Education hired her as the principal’s full-time secretary. Effective Oct. 1, 1970, Ms. DeMart was appointed to the position of high school senior stenographer.
Oscar Pultz, superintendent of schools, in a correspondence to Ms. DeMart noted, “I need not tell you that Olean seeks the very best for employment in the school district ... I trust and believe that you will be successful in your new position.”
Frances retired from her position on Aug. 31, 2015 — after 45 years of proving the superintendent’s prediction right.
Jacquette M. Timmons
Timmons graduated from Olean High in 1982 at the age of 16. She holds an MBA in finance from Fordham University and a bachelor of science in marketing from the Fashion Institute of Technology.
Founder and president/CEO of Sterling Investment Management, Inc., she is a financial behaviorist who works with all socioeconomic groups, helping them to shift their gaze beyond the numbers to focus on their behavior, choices and motivations.
Timmons is the author of “Financial Intimacy: How to Create a Healthy Relationship with Your Money and Your Mate” and she has appeared on “Good Morning America,” CNN, HLN and Bloomberg Radio and has been quoted in the New York Daily News, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and The Wall Street Journal and numerous blogs and magazines.
Prior to 1995, she worked for Bankers Trust Company (now Deutsche Bank) and she successfully launched Private Investment Planning, an advisory business targeted to emerging affluent individuals and smaller institutions.
M. Casey Leigh
Leigh attended Olean schools from kindergarten through 11th grade, graduating from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) High School with high honors in 1967. In 1971, she graduated from Barry College in Miami, magna cum laude, with a bachelor’s degree in English. She earned a master’s in counseling from Florida International University in 1974 and, in 1981, earned a law degree from the Mississippi School of Law.
Becoming a specialist in ocean and coastal law at the University of Washington in 1985, Leigh directed the Coastal and Marine Resources Program at the University of Mississippi.
In 1987, she was hired as a professor at the University of Hawaii School of Law and taught environmental law until retirement in 2012. She founded the law school’s nationally recognized environmental law program and was co-editor of two books that empower native Hawaiian communities to more effectively participate in state environmental decision-making.
Pierre M. Eade
Eade, OHS class of 1994, as Student Activities Council president, founded the first Homeless Huskies event to raise money and awareness for the plight of the homeless and to benefit local charities in the community.
He graduated cum laude from Alfred University with a degree in business administration and a minor in French. He worked domestically and internationally for 12 years in corporate America as an IT project manager and earned a master’s degree from Liberty University, graduating with honors in the field of evangelism and church planning.
Making a career change in 2010, he became a pastor whose work includes local, regional and international mission work. Author of the books, “Born to Grow” and “Our Good Father,” he is a keynote and conference speaker, sharing a message of personal growth and inspiration. In addition to his ministry work, he remains active in the business world as a real estate investor and entrepreneur.