There will soon be more than 20,000 children going back to school in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties. That’s over 20,000 reasons to remember safety precautions when the wheels on the bus start rolling ’round next week.
The Safe Kids Southern Tier New York coalition reminds parents/caregivers, drivers and children to use extra caution during the morning and afternoon commutes as the school year begins. The coalition, a new program of Southern Tier Health Care System, Inc., also urges children to be safe as they ride the school bus.
“It’s an exciting time of year for our children and anyone else who raises them to be healthy, safe and prepared for the future,” said STHCS President and CEO Donna Kahm. “But it’s also been a few months since many of us have had to think about all the dangers children encounter daily to and from school. We hope to offer a helpful refresher.”
“The school year is about to start, which includes a high volume of traffic, including school buses and inexperienced drivers,” said New York State Trooper James O’Callaghan, Troop A Public Information Officer. “Troopers will be out in force looking for vehicles who put children’s lives in danger by passing school buses. Drive safely and anticipate heavy traffic for the first half of September.”
The safety of children walking or biking to and from school is an extremely important message, as in the last decade, more than 25% of child pedestrian fatalities occurred after school, between 3 and 7 p.m. New York State averages nearly 300 pedestrian fatalities annually, according to AAA Western and Central New York.
“Disturbingly, a pedestrian is killed every two hours in the United States, on average, according to NHTSA,” said AAA WCNY President and CEO Tony Spada. “Soon millions of school aged children will be heading back to school eager to learn. It’s the responsibility of every adult to protect these precious students.”
Unintentional pedestrian injuries are the country’s fifth leading cause of injury-related death in children ages 5 to 19, according to Safe Kids Worldwide. A January 2018 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report indicated there were 281 school-aged children killed in school-transportation-related crashes from 2007 through 2016. Of these, the report indicated, 58 were occupants of school transportation vehicles, 116 were riding other vehicles, 98 were pedestrians, 8 were bicyclists, and one was classified as an “other/nonoccupant.”
Children are most at risk boarding or leaving their school bus, according to the New York State Education Department. Sadly, 56% of children killed in school bus accidents were run over by their own bus, NYSED stated. Children in kindergarten through third grade were most likely to die in a bus accident, totaling 70% of all fatalities despite being only 35% of the nation’s public school population.
However, teenagers now have an overall death rate roughly twice that of children from other age groups, according to Safe Kids data. Distracted walking and driving are often to blame, due to the widespread use of cell phones and other handheld tech devices.
“We can do a lot to combat this in our communities,” Kahm said. “Adults can start by being good role models, talking to their children about preventive measures, and always exercising common-sense safety precautions in our own lives. Put down that cell phone. Look both ways and cross at crosswalks. Lead by example.”
For more information, visit www.sthcs.org or call 372-0614.
The following tips will help children and motorists to travel safely:
Pedestrian Safety
- Look left, right and left again before crossing the street and continue looking until safely across.
- Put phones, headphones and other devices down when crossing the street. Reinforce this message with teenagers, especially.
- Walk on sidewalks or paths and cross at street corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.
- Children under 10 must cross the street with an adult. Statistics indicate most kids are unable to judge the speed and distance of oncoming cars until that age.
Bus Safety
- Walk with young kids to the bus stop and wait with them until it arrives. Make sure drivers can see the kids at the bus stop.
- When the bus arrives, stand at least three giants steps (6 feet) away from the curb.
- Board the bus one at a time.
- Wait for the school bus to come to a complete stop before getting off.
- Never walk behind the bus.
- Before crossing the street after exiting the bus, take five giant steps in front of the bus, make eye contact with the bus driver and cross when he or she says it’s safe.
- Use handrails when boarding or exiting the bus. Be careful of straps or drawstrings that could get caught in the door. If the child drops something, they should tell the bus dr
- iver and make sure the bus driver is able to see them before they pick it up.
Motorist Safety
Always follow school bus laws and stop when a school bus stops. Recognize when a bus is about to stop. Yellow flashing lights mean a bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Red flashing lights and an extended stop sign means that children are getting on or off the bus and all traffic must stop.