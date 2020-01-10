It’s a new year — and that means it’s Girl Scout Cookie time.
Girl Scout Cookie lovers across Western New York may purchase their favorite cookies from a scout for $5 per box via order taking, starting Saturday and running through Feb. 8. Cookies can also be found booths March 1-29, and online through direct shipping now throughout the sale until March 29.
For more information visit gswny.org.
Each purchase stays local to power experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities throughout Western New York.
“We are committed to positioning girls for success both now and in the future,” said Alison Wilcox, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western New York. “As the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, the Girl Scout Cookie Program provides girls with an unparalleled experience to hone their entrepreneurial skills and build a lifetime of leadership.”
Wilcox said the Girl Scouts of WNY are also welcoming adult volunteers and new girls to the organization.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches participants about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking and decision-making. Nine in 10 Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path.
New cookie packaging features updated images of Girl Scouts taking part in several experiences available to members — from camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to volunteering to improve their communities.
There are nearly 15,000 girls and more than 6,000 adult volunteers involved in Girl Scouts of WNY, which includes Cattaraugus County.