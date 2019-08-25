Be Kind to Humankind Week, underway today, was founded by Lorraine Jara in hopes of encouraging kindness among people. Each day has a specific suggestion to guide participants in expressing kindness to others.
During the week, Total Senior Care will share daily kindness challenges on its Facebook page. Staff and the day program participants are encouraged to take part. Total Senior Care’s sister organization, HomeCare & Hospice, also plans to do the daily challenges.
“This week’s theme goes perfectly with our organization’s core values, which stand for I CARE; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect, and Enthusiasm,” says Ink Young, director of organizational advancement for HomeCare & Hospice. “These values are important for our organization because they allow us to deliver our services to the communities we serve in a fashion consistent with our mission.”
While this challenge will most certainly be fun and generate good feelings, it may also have a positive impact on one’s health. Studies have shown that kind words and gestures can improve physical and mental well-being. There have even been studies showing the impact of positive words versus negative words on other living things such as house plants.
To learn more about National Be Kind to Humankind Week, visit bk2hk.org/week/ or follow Total Senior Care’s Facebook page to see their daily challenges through Aug. 31.
TOTAL SENIOR CARE offers a managed long-term care plan for older adults who wish to live at home but need assistance in order to maintain health, complete day-to-day activities and remain safe at home for as long as possible.
With a center in Olean, the program also has sites in Wellsville, Gowanda and in Chautauqua County.