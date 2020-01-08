There’s still plenty of January left, but we take time today to point out that our shortest month of the year — February — gains an extra day in 2020.
Why? It’s a leap year, meaning Feb. 29 is added to the calendar — and that means the (for some) agonizing winter month of February is just a little bit longer.
Adding an extra day nearly every four years keeps our calendar aligned correctly with the astronomical seasons, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. A year according to the Gregorian calendar (365 days) and a year according to Earth’s orbit around the Sun (approximately 365.25 days) are not the exact same length of time.
Without this extra day, our calendar and the seasons would gradually get out of sync.
Because of this extra day, the Almanac tells us, a leap year has 366 days instead of 365. Additionally, a leap year does not end and begin on the same day of the week, as a non–leap year does.
Generally, a leap year happens every four years, which, thankfully, is a fairly simple pattern to remember. However, there is a little more to it than that. Here are the rules of leap years:
A year may be a leap year if it is evenly divisible by 4.
Years that are divisible by 100 (century years such as 1900 or 2000) cannot be leap years unless they are also divisible by 400. (For this reason, the years 1700, 1800, and 1900 were not leap years, but the years 1600 and 2000 were.)
If a year satisfies both the rules above, then it is a leap year.
MEANWHILE, January’s full moon — the wolf moon — will rise in the sky Friday evening.
The full moon for January was so called, according to the Almanac, because wolves were more often heard at this time.
It was traditionally thought that they howled due to hunger, but there is no evidence for this. However, wolves do tend to howl more often during winter months, and generally howl to define territory, locate pack members and gather for hunting.