Arthur Austin, a retired brigadier general with the U.S. Army who lives in Cuba, shared with us a recent experience with a World War II veteran.
His story follows:
In an effort to maintain relevancy of the Cuba Veterans Living Memorial in downtown Cuba, someone brought to my attention an individual whose information needed to be collected for inclusion.
Joseph Leo, a 94-year-old World War II veteran of the Army Air Corps, who had flown multiple B-17 bomber missions, still lives in the area. After contacting him and his lovely wife Betty, Leo invited me out for an interview and a look at the artifacts he had collected.
I extended the invitation to Sara Hillyard, the Directions in Independent Living Allegany Veteran Peer to Peer coordinator, and Frank Morales, director of St. Bonaventure University’s Office of Veterans Services, both of whom I have collaborated with recently on a myriad of direct action veteran-related issues.
In order to provide firsthand accounts of historical experiences and to provide clarity to the total military experience such as combat service, coalition experience, and the expanse of our multi-military service, I’ve sought out willing service veterans who have data, photos and other relevant material that helps tell the human story beyond just rank and service affiliate.
The morning that ensued after our arrival at the Leo’s residence had all this and more!
Mr. Leo, a waist gunner on a B-17, had detailed stories of his training, service pals and combat operations. Approaching his 95th birthday, Leo gave an impromptu lesson on the aircraft he flew in many years ago to his captivated audience of modern day Battle Buddies.
I was impressed at his level of detail and recollection as I took note wishing now that the monument had the ability to display video of this aerial warrior describing the configuration of his plane using models of the aircraft he had proudly on display.
As I write this, I recall one of the local businesses that offered last year to provide one of their vehicles as a float for any local warriors either up in age or no longer able to traverse the length of the Memorial Day parade. Plans are already underway for this year’s Memorial Day parade to be held on May 25.
Last year we were unable to take advantage of the offer due to the timing and the lack of requests for the opportunity. This year I would like to get out in front by presenting the opportunity to you, any business or individual, who would like to assist our disabled, physically challenged or legacy veterans.
Perhaps you know of a veteran who wishes to participate in the parade? Perhaps you have a float or would be willing to assist a wheel chaired, or physically challenged veteran along the route?
Any ideas, concepts or offers are welcomed through the office of the mayor of Cuba or the Cuba Chamber of Commerce.