Getting a little farther afield than usual on this one, but with so many history buffs and veterans among our readers, we wanted to pass it along.
The Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour, which features iconic World War II aircraft like the B-17 Flying Fortress and B-24 Liberator bombers and the P-51 Mustang fighter, will fly into the Chautauqua County/Jamestown Airport Aug. 12-15.
The B-17, nicknamed “Nine O Nine,” is one of only nine in flying condition in the United States, while the B-24J (“Witchcraft”) is, according to the foundation, the sole remaining example of its type flying in the world. The B-25 model is best known for being used in the daring April 1942 bombing raid on Tokyo by Col. James Doolittle, in which the twin-engined bombers were launched from the aircraft carrier USS Hornet.
The P-51 is an award-winner for restoration while a P-40 Warhawk fighter — best known for being part of the Flying Tigers in China — is new to the tour.
“This is a rare opportunity to visit, explore and learn more about these unique and rare treasures of aviation history,” says Hunter Chaney of the Collings Foundation.
Visitors can inspect and touch the aircraft — it’s $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12 for access to up-close viewing and tours through the inside of the aircraft. Visitors may also actually take 30-minute flights aboard the rare aircraft — although the rates are steep.
Flights on either the B-17 or B-24 are $450 per person. B-25 flights are $400 per person. Meanwhile, to literally get some “stick time” in two of the world’s most recognizable WWII fighters, P-40 Warhawk flight training is $2,200 for a half hour and $3,200 for a full hour. P-51 flight training is $2,400 for a half hour and $3,400 for a full hour.
For reservations and information on flight experiences call (800) 568-8924. Visitors can also find out more at www.collingsfoundation.org.
The planes will be on the ramp at Jamestown Aviation, 3163 Airport Drive. The tour will arrive at noon Aug. 12 and the planes will be on display until they depart after noon on Aug. 15.
The tour travels the nation “as a flying tribute to the flight crews who flew them, the ground crews who maintained them, the workers who built them, the soldiers, sailors and airmen they helped protect; and the citizens and families that share the freedom that they helped preserve.”
After the war, many aircraft were scrapped for their raw aluminum to rebuild a nation in post-war prosperity and very few were spared.
“The rarity of the B-17, B-25, B-24, P-40 and P-51 and their importance to telling the story of WWII is why the Collings Foundation continues to fly and display the aircraft nationwide,” Chaney says.