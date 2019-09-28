Halloween is more than a month away, but it’s right about this time of year that we see those “surveys” of America’s favorite brands of candy.
The subjectivity of such listings might be in question — it’s interesting how varied people’s tastes would seem to be from state to state — but it’s still fun to take a look at what’s popular.
CandyStore.com claims that Hot Tamales are the hot pick of candy eaters in New York state this year, supplanting candy corn for the No. 1 spot (candy corn dropped to No. 3). Sour Patch Kids is No. 2.
Meanwhile, our neighbors in Pennsylvania seem to prefer Hershey’s Mini Bars (No. 1), with Skittles at No. 2 and M&Ms at No. 3.
CandyStore.com also offers the Top 10 favorite Halloween candy (for this year): 1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, 2. Snickers, 3. Twix, 4. Kit Kat, 5. M&Ms, 6. Nerds, 7. Butter Finger, 8. Sour Patch Kids, 9. Skittles and 10. Hershey Bar.
The 10 worst — at least, according to CandyStore.com? 10. Bit-O-Honey, 9. Good & Plenty, 8. Licorice, 7. Smarties, 6. Tootsie Rolls (this we refuse to accept), 5. NECCO Wafers (this we totally get), 4. Wax Coke Bottles, 3. Peanut Butter Kisses, 2. Circus Peanuts (last year’s least favorite) and 1. Candy Corn.
While we tend to agree with a few of the latter choices, we note there might be at least a hint of a generation gap at work here. How, for instance, could Tootsie Rolls ever be dismissed as a bottom-of-the-sack, unwanted candy gathered on Halloween night?
Preposterous.