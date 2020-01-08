Two vendor shows hosted by Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce are scheduled for the second quarter of 2020 — the Greater Olean Home Show in April and the Sports, Recreation & Fitness Expo in May.
The Home Show is set for April 24-26. Each year, in one location, business experts gather with everything from kitchen and bath appliances to windows and siding. Hundreds of homeowners will walk through the doors of William O. Smith Recreation Center looking for ideas and trends designed for their biggest investments — their homes.
The event includes exhibitors and giveaways.
The 10th Sports, Recreation & Fitness Expo will be back at the Good Times Events Center and grounds May 30-31, offering outdoor retailers, associations and outfitters the opportunity to sell merchandise, secure leads, book trips and interact with the outdoor community.
“The Expo is relocating back to Good Times due to the time of the event, which will enable GOACC to utilize Forness Pond and the fields around GTO, and to place vendors outside (pending good weather),” says Meme K. Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber.
The show facility provides one floor of exhibiting space. The core of the show is providing education and information to show goers. The show highlights the great fishing, hunting and outdoor opportunities surrounding the Olean area.
Area businesses are encouraged to make booth reservations as soon as possible, with Chamber members receiving discount booth space. For more information, call 372-4433 or email member@oleanny.com.