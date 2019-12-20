As readers can likely see, there are big hearts in the Greater Olean area.
Today we mention the Cattaraugus County Town Highway Superintendents Association, which donated a variety of toys, games and stuffed animals to Olean General Hospital’s emergency and pediatric departments this week.
For the third year, the group has collected toys and donated them to the hospital to give to sick children.
Representing the highway association were Diane Metz, Brad Hurley, Tom Benz and Mike Fox. They noted that the program started 25 years ago when they gave their donations to social services and it just grew.
“I get all excited. We just want to spread holiday joy as much as possible,” Metz says.
The hospital looks forward to being able to give sick children a little something to smile about when they come in and are grateful for the donations.
“Improving a child’s emotional wellbeing is just as important as addressing their physical need,” says Katie Watkins, nurse manager at OGH. “Being able to give a toy to a sick child brings a little joy to the child’s hospital visit, so the Cattaraugus County Highway Association’s support is very much appreciated.”