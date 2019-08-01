There’s more time to get ready for some hoops.
Gus Macker officials from the organization’s headquarters in Belding, Mich., have extended the deadline for Olean registration. Entries are still being accepted for the Olean Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on Aug. 16-18.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is calling for visitors, students and community members to sign up. Entry deadline for interested teams is now 11:59 p.m. Aug. 5 for online entries. To register online, go to www.macker.com.
The entry fee must accompany the team application and paid by credit card. For four-player teams, the fee is $132. The Chamber anticipates having over 190 teams and 6,000 spectators from a 100-mile radius to attend the 3-day event and see this as a great opportunity to showcase Olean.
The tournament will take place on Delaware Avenue and North Barry Streets. The tournament, based on basketball played in driveways throughout the U.S., will include players who have no experience to those who have played college and semi-professional basketball.
Primarily based on their age and level of experience, players will be placed in divisions where they will be most evenly matched. Depending on the number of teams placed in each division, players and the teams they’re on will be playing for first- and second- and third-place trophies. Also teams that finish last in their divisions could receive “Toilet Bowl” trophies.
The major sponsors of this year’s tournament are the 47 corporate partners of the GOACC. Sponsors fronted the $10,000 franchise fee to bring the tourney to town.
Organizers are also looking for volunteers to keep score, serve as referees, assist with water and food distribution, and help set up and tear down. To volunteer or for more information, contact the Chamber at 372-4433 or info@oleanny.com.
The GOACC will host its second of three StrOlean events Aug. 17, to the enjoyment of hundreds of area residents who came out to stroll North Union and surrounding streets.
The first StrOlean of the year was held June 15, and the last is set for Oct. 26.