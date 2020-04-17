It all started with Dr. Tahir and Shabana Chauhdry watching a TV news segment about a University of Florida physician who came up with the idea to make hard-to-get face masks using materials already found in hospitals.
The Chauhdrys watched how Dr. Bruce Spiess designed an N95-comparable mask using a material commonly used by hospitals to wrap sterile surgical instruments to protect them from airborne contamination.
It sparked an idea to help the Olean community at a time when, because of the coronavirus pandemic, face masks are hard to come by.
Shabana bought the materials and started making masks with the help of the Southern Tier Quilt Guild and Rose and Micki Orcutt, RN.
The group donated 600 masks Thursday to Olean General Hospital and the city of Olean.
In addition to the mask’s filtering ability, it can be sterilized and reused, hospital officials say. While not currently approved by the FDA, the University of Florida is currently seeking a patent for the masks.
Shabana says the group plans to make more and donate to first responders next.
“It’s important to keep everyone healthy,” she says. “(Today) we’re donating to give back to the hospital.”
Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System, OGH and Bradford Regional Medical Center, expresses gratitude for the project.
“The safety of our employees is paramount,” he says. “We appreciate all you’ve been doing. This shows our community coming together. We can’t thank you enough.”
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello also thanks the Chauhdrys, Southern Tier Quilt Guild, Rose and Micki Orcutt and OGH for the masks.
“Olean is the most caring community,” the mayor says. “We always step up during a crisis. ... With a shortage of available protective masks, this donation will be used to protect our police officers and other city employees who have daily contact with the public.”
For more information on the masks, contact the Chauhdrys at whowny@yahoo.com.