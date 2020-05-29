Lorraine Butts, affectionately known as “Grandma Butts,” celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday at Cuba Memorial Hospital.
Staff joined her by the dining room window as 32 cars drove by with balloons, signs and beeping horns. She then walked back to her room to find a large window visit from her family, who parked across from the hospital and waved, blew kisses and held signs.
Grandma Butts has nine children, 24 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, 29 great-great-grandchildren — and more on the way.
“Grandma was full of emotion,” says Barbi Baccus, activity coordinator at CMH. “She has truly been a blessing through these 100 years and I can’t see that changing. The Cuba Memorial staff is blessed to know her and to be entrusted with her care.”
SCHOLARSHIP WINNER
Kayla Knight, graduating from Olean High School this spring, is a national winner of a $1,000 scholarship from the Burger King McLamore Foundation for high school seniors.
Her mom, Kathleen, tells us Kayla doesn’t work at Burger King — but loves their plant-based burgers as she is a vegetarian.
“She applied when her dad handed her a brochure from the Olean Burger King with details of scholarships,” Kathleen says.
Kayla met the qualifications of having exceptional academics, active in extracurricular involvement in school, community service and a substantial work history. She completed the application in December.
Kathleen says Matt Threehouse, her guidance couselor at OHS, said that he doesn’t believe any OHS student has ever won the award.
Kayla will attending Rochester Institute of Technology — “her dream school” — in the fall. She will major in motion picture science, with a minor in computer science.