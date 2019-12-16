We received two letters recently from readers who had good things to say about certain features of our community. We wanted to share them today.
The first letter was from John Stengel of Friendship, who writes about a visit to Bartlett House:
We visited the Bartlett House just across the corner from the public library.
I was astounded at the beauty and authenticity of the extensive Christmas decorations in this already magnificent building. It’s very obvious that it is under the stewardship of people who care very much about it. It’s so very well cared for and the decorating had to be very hard work.
It’s my understanding it is owned by the city and that its care is directed by the city historian, David Deckman.
Hardworking volunteers assure the remarkable and continued beauty of the house, where they are very cordial hosts.
A recent article said the house is open to visitors 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays until just before Christmas. It’s a great place to see.
The second letter was from Barbara Enderson of Allegany:
I just want to take a moment to show appreciation for the wonderful people in this community.
Yesterday, I visited a number of local stores, including the newly opened Harbor Freight, Walmart, BJ’s and Tops. All of the stores were extremely busy. All of the clerks that I observed were working very fast and furiously, yet maintaining smiles and friendliness.
Those customers waiting in line were also cheerful and friendly, not impatient or cranky.
Thanks to all of the people in the area who make shopping in this community so pleasant.
Simple, yet welcome, words of encouragement. If we receive more, we’ll pass them along.
Meanwhile, we hope you all are enjoying the holiday season.