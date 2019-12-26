New York gas prices were relatively unchanged the past week, averaging $2.70/gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Prices this holiday week in New York were 0.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 0.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy reports, the cheapest station in New York was priced at $2.41/g while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.78/g.
Olean’s most-posted price all week has been the locked-in $2.85/g — the price motorists have seen for several weeks.
The cheapest price in the entire country stood at $1.64/g while the most expensive was $5.19/g, a difference of $3.55/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.53/g. The national average is down 5.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Some prices in New York state: Syracuse, $2.58/g, up 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.54/g; Rochester, $2.62/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.64/g; and Buffalo, $2.60/g, down 1 cent since last week.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says, “Closing out 2019 will likely see some additional downward momentum, but the next million-dollar question motorists are beginning to ask: what will the new decade bring to the pump?”
For now, he says, motorists need not worry of any sudden price spikes — “and that’s a terrific end to 2019 as well.”