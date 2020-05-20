Gasoline prices are creeping back up as the Memorial Day weekend approaching and as more regions of the country ease coronavirus restrictions.
The national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $1.88 on Monday, up 3 cents since last week. One year ago, the national average was $2.85.
The New York state average is $2.16, up 1 cent from last week. A year ago, the state average was $2.96.
The most-posted price in Olean on Tuesday was $2.13/g for regular, up 2 cents from last week.
AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages in other parts of the state:
• Buffalo, $2.19 (down 2 cents since last week)
• Ithaca, $2.13 (no change since last week)
• Rochester, $2.19 (no change since last week)
• Syracuse, $2.06 (no change since last week)
Gas prices are fluctuating around the country (with the highest prices in the Northeast and on the West Coast) as demand increases amid reopening phases and stocks begin to decrease, AAA says.
Typically, this week brings some of the highest prices of the year as Memorial Day approaches. However, this year is anything but typical.
“One thing is certain,” AAA says, “as regions across New York begin to reopen and destinations like campgrounds open for holiday recreation, the need for gasoline will increase.”
Motorists returning to work will also drive up demand. Bottom line, according to AAA: Expect prices to increase as more motorists hit the roads.