New York gas prices have fallen 8.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.50/g Monday, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in New York are 13 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 15.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The most-posed price in Olean was $2.53/g for regular gasoline on Monday, down from last week’s $2.64.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $1.99/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $2/g. The lowest price in the entire country Monday stood at 57 cents per gallon while the most expensive was $4.99/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.22/g Monday. The national average is down 21.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: Buffalo, $2.45, down 6 cents since last week; Syracuse, $2.34/g, down 5.6 cents per gallon from last week; Rochester, $2.42/g, down 5.4 cents from last week.
”It’s coming true — gas prices are plummeting in every town, city and state with the national average seeing one of its biggest weekly declines in the last decade,” says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The root cause continues to be coronavirus related, since demand for oil slumped globally, inducing the current price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia as they both raise output, causing oil prices to crash through the floor.”