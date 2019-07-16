New York gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.86 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.
Gas prices in New York are 0.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 13.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The most-posted price in Olean for regular gas was $2.89.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in New York is priced at $2.39/g while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.30/g. The cheapest price in the entire country stood at $2.01/g while the most expensive was $5.49/g, a difference of $3.48/g.
“For the third straight week, the national average price of gasoline has risen, following oil prices higher due to global geopolitical tensions, declining oil inventories and Hurricane Barry shut in oil production in Gulf waters,” says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With Barry in the rearview, we are unlikely to see major disruptions arise, and gas prices nationally will avoid seeing much of a price rise as a result.”
However, DeHaan says prices may continue to drift higher as oil prices last week re-took the critical $60 per barrel barrier, and with U.S. oil inventories already in steep decline in recent weeks, there could be additional tightening.”
Some other prices in New York, according to AAA of Central and Western new York:
Buffalo, $2.86 (no change since last week); Rochester, $2.84 (down 1 cent since last week); and Syracuse, $2.80 (up 2 cents since last week).
IT’S PERHAPS fitting that our special edition on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing is inserted in the Times Herald today — the day of the July full moon.
This year, most of the world will see a partial lunar eclipse today and Wednesday. Unfortunately, this eclipse is not visible in North America, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Traditionally, the full moon for July is called the Buck Moon because a whitetail buck’s antlers are in full growth mode at this time. The full moon was also known as the Thunder Moon because thunderstorms are so frequent during this month.