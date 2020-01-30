The New York State Department of Health announced this week that a local youth was one of the winners of the Superbug Superheroes Art Contest.
Addison B., a fourth grader at Franklinville Elementary School, received the second place award for her grade level in the contest for students in grades 3 through 5 to raise awareness about health concerns over growing antibiotic resistance.
“Teaching young New Yorkers about why and when antibiotics should be used helps in our fight against antibiotic resistance,” said New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “I applaud all of the students for their creativity and thank them for helping us raise awareness of this global public health threat.”
Antibiotic resistance happens when the antibiotics used to kill bacteria that cause illness lose their effectiveness because of overuse and misuse of the medications. Children in New York schools were encouraged to draw or graphically represent ways they and their families can become “Superbug Superheroes” who remain vigilant in promoting the best ways to use antibiotics. A narrative was provided to encourage children to get creative.
The intent of the Superbug Superheroes Art Contest was to encourage the next generation to get involved in “antibiotic stewardship,” which means using antibiotics only when needed and listening to doctors when they determine that infections are viral, meaning antibiotics will not work. There is growing public health concern about antibiotic resistance, where bacteria that cause infections are changing to the point where antibiotics we have relied on for years may not be as effective as they were in the past.
A panel of judges chose three winners in each category to receive a prize/certificate and have their artwork displayed on the New York State Department of Health’s public website.
SPEAKING OF youth art contests to raise awareness, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting one of its own.
The Chamber announced it has set up an Olean Complete Count Coloring Contest featuring one of Olean’s squirrels. GOACC has been working with Jason Eastman with the 2020 Census in getting the word out to not only household and business owners, but to all age groups.
“The 2020 Census as all censuses that have been completed generate valuable statistics,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko, “providing the basis for reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting, and distributing federal funds which impact housing, education, and more.
“We want to get how important this counting is to the younger populations – the ones that would be partaking in 2040 census and beyond.”
The official coloring page can be picked up at Olean City Schools, the Olean YMCA, the Olean Public Library and the Greater Olean Chamber office. Any child can enter the contest. Please drop off the completed color page to one of the locations above by Feb. 28. Officials also encourage the young artists to draw their own Census Squirrel.
The winning colored squirrel will be displayed on the 2020 Census posters.
The winning artist will also receive a Squirrel Gift package from GOACC. All entrants will receive a squirrel bookmark courtesy of the Chamber.
For more information, please contact GOACC at 716-372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.