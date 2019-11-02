The relative warmth and rain of early Halloween night gave way to ever colder air and, by morning, the area had the first snowfall of the season.
And with it, we have a winner in State & Union’s annual first snow contest.
Julie Maier of Olean, who chose Nov. 2 for her entry, was only off by one calendar day. We received several entries from folks who guessed snow would arrive in later October, and even more folks guessed deeper into November, but no one came as close to Julie.
While she doesn’t consider herself an avid weather watcher, she entered the 2nd because the first snow seems to come around the first of November. She also did a little checking of long-range weather forecasts online.
“I enjoy the change of seasons and I like it when snow comes,” she says, “although I don’t enjoy driving in it when the roads get icy.”
A native of West Almond in Allegany County, Julie graduated from Genesee Valley Central School, attended Alfred State and then moved on to Rochester Institute of Technology, where she earned her engineering degree.
She works on centrifugal compressors at Siemens in Olean.
DON’T FORGET to turn those clocks back an hour before going to bed tonight in accordance with daylight saving time, which ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Of course, the time change means we get an extra 60 minutes of sleep, but it also means the sun sets earlier. It’ll be dark when many of us wake up, and it’ll be dark before many of us come home from work.
Daylight saving time used to end in late October, but Congress in 2007 pushed it back to the first Sunday of November. It begins the second Sunday in March.
States can opt out of daylight saving time, but only two do: Arizona and Hawaii.
The Washington state legislature voted this year to make daylight saving time permanent, eliminating the back-and-forth in fall and spring. A state needs approval of Congress to make the change, though, and the Seattle Times noted this month that “in case you haven’t noticed, Congress is a little busy.”
New York Assemblyman Angelo Morinello introduced a bill in 2017 to end DST in New York state. While A06937 optimistically hopes for enactment Jan. 1, the bill has been mired in committee since it was introduced.
The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York also recommends that people replace batteries in their smoke detectors when we switch to and from daylight saving time. The association says that 60 percent of home fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms.