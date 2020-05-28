In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, many folks are thinking more and more about how and where they get their food.
There has been a spike in interest in local food purchasing, home cooking and gardening to increase the self-reliance of communities to provide for their own food needs.
Cornell Cooperative Extensions of Cattaraugus, Allegany and Steuben counties want to develop a home gardening initiative that supports residents growing their own food.
The offices are seeking community input to show whether there is an interest for this new program. The extension offices have developed an anonymous 10-question survey designed for residents of the three counties. All residents are encouraged to respond to the survey regardless of gardening experience or interest.
The survey will close on Tuesday at 5 p.m. To complete the survey, go online to https://tinyurl.com/HomeGardeningSurvey or call Cassandra Bull at (585) 268-7644 ext. 25 to take the survey by phone.
Bull says the new program is in its developmental stages and will target low-income and beginner gardeners, either in a neighborhood or individual setting. Extension agricultural educators will teach gardening lessons in multiple sessions over a series of weeks and provide new gardeners with hands-on experiences, construction materials, garden tools and mentorship.
Bull, an Allegany Extension educator, is working from home during this time but is still available to help through email or phone. Contact her by emailing CB775@cornell.edu or by calling at the number listed earlier with any additional questions, or to be involved.
“Helping consumers grow fresh, safe, healthy, local foods while providing residents with access to reliable nutrition education is what Cooperative Extension does best,” Bull says.
“Its mission of bringing local experience- and research-based solutions together, helping New York state families and communities thrive in our rapidly changing world is exemplified in continued local and regional food system work.”