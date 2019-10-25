New York state’s first early voting begins on Saturday, with voters able to cast early ballots up to Nov. 3.
In Cattaraugus County, early voting will be held at two locations — at the elections office, in the former Little Valley school, and the Community Room at the JCC-Cattaraugus County Campus College Center, at 260 N. Union St. in Olean.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY early voting hours will be:
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
• Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
• Noon to 8 p.m. Monday
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday
Noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 1
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2
Noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 3
ALLEGANY COUNTY early voting will be held at the Allegany County Board of Elections office, 8 Willets Ave., Belmont.
The county’s early voting will be held:
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
• Noon to 8 p.m. Monday
• 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday
• 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday
• 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 1
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3
No early voting will be held Nov. 4, the day before the election, in either county.
Voters heading to the polls will be greeted by the same style ballots used for years, but they will be printed on site, as to eliminate the need to stock ballots for the dozens of election districts in each county.
Voters may only early vote in their home county, but residents of Cattaraugus County may vote at either station. Counties are required to have at least one early voting station per 50,000 registered voters.
Those heading to the polls may only vote once — early, the day of the election at their regular polling station, or by absentee ballot. Electronic poll books linking the early voting and regular voting stations will be used to prevent multiple votes, and an absentee ballot received from someone who voted in person will not be counted.
Early voting will also be held during primary elections in future years, under the law.