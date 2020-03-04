The calendar says it’s still winter, but early March usually offers some signs of spring.
Chris Crawford of Windfall Road emailed us with a short note and a photo on Wednesday: “As new snow flutters down this Wednesday ... my snowbells (also called snowdrops) are up and ready for SPRING.”
Our editor, Jim Eckstrom, remarks that red-winged blackbirds and common grackles have returned to his backyard feeder in East Olean, while a woodchuck has even made an appearance.
We haven’t received any reports of robins yet — let us know, readers, if you’ve seen any.
MEANWHILE, from a little bit of the “No kidding” department, we ran across an article in which Cornell University researchers conclude that spending time in nature reduces stress.
“New research from an interdisciplinary Cornell team has found that as little as 10 minutes in a natural setting can help college students feel happier and lessen the effects of both physical and mental stress,” the article opens.
The research, published Jan. 14 in Frontiers in Psychology, is part of a larger examination of “nature therapy” and aims to provide an easily-achievable dosage that physicians can prescribe as a preventive measure against high levels of stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues college students face.
“It doesn’t take much time for the positive benefits to kick in — we’re talking 10 minutes outside in a space with nature,” says lead author Gen Meredith, associate director of the Master of Public Health Program and lecturer at the College of Veterinary Medicine.
Meredith and her co-authors reviewed studies that examined the effects of nature on people of college age (no younger than 15, no older than 30) to discover how much time students should be spending outside and what they should be doing while they’re there. They found that 10-50 minutes in natural spaces was the most effective to improve mood, focus and physiological markers like blood pressure and heart rate.
To enjoy the positive effects of being outside, students need only to be sitting or walking, the two primary activities the researchers examined in an effort to provide accessible recommendations.
Even in urban settings, research suggests that adding green elements to a built space can produce similar results. It is the time spent in nature, not necessarily nature itself, that’s beneficial.
“This is an opportunity to challenge our thinking around what nature can be,” says Meredith. “It is really all around us: trees, a planter with flowers, a grassy quad or a wooded area.”