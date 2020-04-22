To gain respite from too much cabin fever, sisters Beverly Roth and Carolyn Davis of Olean used Easter Sunday afternoon to — in Carolyn’s words — “go eagle hunting.”
They found the quarry they were seeking — with a camera, that is — along Route 446 between Hinsdale and Cuba, where there is an American bald eagle nest near Oil Creek.
The submitted picture of an eagle in the nest was taken by Beverly, who used a “point-and-shoot” 50x zoom-lens camera.
MEANWHILE, we received a note from Wenonah Crowell of Little Valley, expressing her enjoyment of a firetruck and emergency vehicle parade that was organized for that community the morning of April 11.
“I believe the firemen planned this, consisting of a fire truck, ambulance and other vehicles going up and down our streets, whistles blowing and lights blinking,” Wenonah, 89, writes. “They didn’t come down into Little Valley Terrace, and I am sure it would have been a pretty touchy task getting in and out.
“But I watched and saw them as they passed by on Court Street, and I must say, made tears want to flow, just like when I see our flag go by.
“I just want to say a very big thank you to all involved in making it a nice day for me and I bet a lot of other people as well.
“May God love and protect you all!”
In her note to us, Wenonah asked, “Would this be all right to place in the paper?”
Indeed, it’s more than all right.