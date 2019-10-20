Organizers of the annual Santa Claus Lane Parade are giving area residents another reason to participate in or watch the holiday event: the addition of the official drumline of the Buffalo Bills.
Downbeat Percussion is scheduled to make a Santa Claus Lane appearance, with the parade, coordinated by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Santa committee, set for 7 p.m. Nov. 29, the evening after Thanksgiving.
“Downbeat Percussion performs at Buffalo Bills games and throughout the area,” says Eric English, advisor for the group. “Their first performance with the Buffalo Bills was during the 2013 Christmas halftime show. Since then we’ve been their official drumline performing at every home game. During home games, we play in the parking lot for all the tailgaters and those entering the (stadium).”
The Santa Claus Lane committee encourages area organizations and businesses to participate in the parade with a float, send in a musical unit or display historical/public vehicles in the parade. The parade will begin at Delaware Avenue and North Union Street, and proceed south on North Union.
“We’ve been told that this group likes to really interact with the crowd,” says Erica Dreher, membership services associate with the Chamber. “They are continually stopping, going in through the crowd, playing features as they go down the street. They are definitely entertaining and people are generally really amazed with the synchronization of it.”
It’s expected Downbeat Percussion will lead the parade, with the procession ending with Santa and Mrs. Claus having their traditional countdown of the lights coming on at the intersection of State and Union.
The parade will stagger and use both sides of the street. WPIG-FM will be the official emcees of the parade and will announce the parade lineup at their booth near the intersection of Union and State streets.
Although there is no official deadline for parade applications, GOACC urges all participants to get the information into the Chamber by Nov. 25. All parade participants must have a waiver signed and Chamber officials ask that all waivers be handed in by Nov. 27 to the offices at 301 N. Union.
GOACC encourages organizations to participate in other Thanksgiving week events: Thanksgiving Day, Twin Tiers Striders Turkey Trot, and on Nov. 30 both Portville and Allegany will host their Holiday Celebrations.
Small Business Saturday will also be held Saturday throughout the area. For more information regarding Santa Claus Lane or other Greater Olean Area events and activities, call 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.