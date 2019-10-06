His name is instantly recognized by multiple generations of parents who turned to his book for guidance on raising children.
Dr. Benjamin Spock’s “The Common Sense Book of Baby and Childcare,” published in 1946, was a huge best-seller, second in the United States only to the Bible. It sold more than 50 million copies and was translated into more than 40 languages, while helping to usher in a fundamental shift in how Americans approached parenting.
Perhaps less remembered is Spock’s activism against the Vietnam War and nuclear proliferation — in 1968 he was arrested for promoting nonviolent military draft resistance, although his conviction was overturned the following year.
And on Oct. 6, 1969 — 50 years ago today — he brought his message that the war was “immoral and illegal” to St. Bonaventure University at the height of the peace movement.
Of the 40,000 American lives lost up to that point in Vietnam, Spock declared to more than 1,000 people in the University Center, “I don’t see how their deaths could ever be justified.”
Spock argued that when the “Vietnamese revolt” against a corrupt, U.S.-backed government began in 1960, the U.S. “should have referred the threat to peace to the United Nations.” Instead, Spock said, 20,000 U.S. advisers were sent into Vietnam — and our military involvement steadily escalated from there.
While Spock’s comments were welcomed by much of the crowd, the Times Herald’s coverage of his appearance clearly indicated that the event was not a de facto anti-war rally.
During a question and answer session, students debated some of Spock’s assertions, while one said the U.S. was in Vietnam “to give them something they have never had before — freedom.” The comment was met with loud applause from the audience.
For his part, Spock countered that the U.S. involvement essentially led to an unnecessary, devastating civil war.
In any case, perhaps it is worth noting that Spock’s lecture and comments from the audience were given in a respectful atmosphere in which opinions and ideas were exchanged without shouting or rancor — on an American college campus.