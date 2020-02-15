Even long before Don Haskins retired in May 2002 after 44 years as a printer with the Olean Times Herald, he was a true throwback.
He traced his career back to the days of creating newspaper type from molten lead, when the Times Herald operated out of its former uptown location on Times Square.
Don, who passed away this week, rolled with the changes in technology and procedure associated with newspaper printing. The last tool he used in the printing room was an X-acto knife, cutting pre-set paper columns of copy and pasting them on a board in preparation for pages to be “shot” by an imaging camera and then “burned” onto the metal press plates.
Don had made it perhaps three-fourths of the way from the old style of printing — when some 22 printers worked on getting the paper out each day — to the age of desktop publishing, with all layout completed on a computer screen.
Today, the digital image of a newspaper page is transferred directly to the print plates, which are then fitted to the rollers on the press.
Attention to detail and a love of his job were his hallmarks.
“I’m one of the few people you’ll ever meet who really liked his job,” he told former Times Herald reporter John Eberth on his last day before retirement. “You ask most people and they’ll say they hate their job. I looked forward to coming into work each day.”
Don’s love of printing was sparked as a senior at Portville Central School when he took a class in commercial printing instead of shop class.
“When I graduated from high school I knew I didn’t want to go to college. I was interested in learning a trade. I looked around. The bricklayers had nothing,” he said. “My father said I should make an application at the Times Herald.”
His father, the late Donald Haskins Sr., owned the Olean House Barbershop. Back then, The Times Herald was on Times Square right next to the Olean House.
“You could walk out the back door of the Olean House and into the back door at The Times Herald,” Don remembered.
Many people applied to work as a printer at the newspaper. Don said he won the job because he was the only applicant with any printing experience.
He served a six-year apprenticeship learning how to set type when molten lead was used to make each line of copy. The work could be tricky. He once witnessed a geyser of liquid lead squirt a veteran printer in the face.
“He was lucky,” Don said. “He had his goggles on, otherwise he would have lost his eyes.”
Computers made the process less dangerous — and faster.
Above all, at the time of his retirement, Don said he would miss the job and the people at the Times Herald.
“I’ll miss my job because I love doing what I’m doing,” he said. “It’s always something different putting all those tabs and books together. I like working with my hands and I was always working with my hands, building something new each day.”
Perhaps surprising to some, there are still nearly a dozen people, working full- and part-time at the Times Herald, who worked with Don. Those “old-timers” look back today with fondness and appreciation for someone who cared deeply about the newspaper — and his craft.