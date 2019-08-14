Decades ago a little boy made a collection of clay dinosaurs in his mother’s studio. They were on his shelf for a long while and then shuffled off to a stout box in the attic.
Located during a 2018 attic purge, the dinosaurs were still deemed cute and lumpy so the mom, Elaine Hardman of Stoneflower Pottery, couldn’t toss them out. Luckily, she is on the board of Art for Rural America (AFRA) and involved with the Fassett GreenSpace on Main Street in Wellsville, so she brought the dinosaurs to the garden and put them among the plants, wondering what would happen.
Over the next months, people moved the dinosaurs around the labyrinth, playing with and caring for them. After a time stegosaurus lost some bony plates, a brontosaurus surrendered most of its tail and some whole creatures disappeared.
At last sighting a mastodon was in the mint and AFRA’s president, Cassandra Bull, said it was time to repopulate and create a tradition of Creatures of the GreenSpace.
AFRA is calling for children, ages 6 and up, to gather with Kristin Bucholtz, art teacher in Belmont, to make dinosaurs and other creatures to live among the plants at the GreenSpace. Ms. Bucholtz’s program will be sponsored by the Allegany Arts Association and limited to 15 children.
Participants will make one dinosaur to live at the GreenSpace and one to take home. A workshop is set for Aug. 23, 10 to noon, at the Fassett GreenSpace. Ask for information by email at Kbuchholz@genvalley.org or contact a board member at (585) 808-0385. All fees will be paid by the Allegany Arts Association as part of their Summer Arts Festival.
The board and members of the GreenSpace community thank the many children who played with the dinosaurs, made by a very young Jay Hardman, and hope that the new creatures will be played with as respectfully and enthusiastically. Feel free to move them, to reposition them, to put them on the walls or in the soil or to put a bit of a plant in their mouths or to make a necklace of grass for them.
The GreenSpace is part of the #PlayEverywhere program — so play with our outdoor instruments while you are there.