The sight of wild turkeys in a summer field can be among a day’s small delights for both hunters and wildlife watchers in the Southern Tier.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation wants to hear about such sightings — it encourages New Yorkers to participate in the state’s annual survey for wild turkeys.
“For more than 20 years the public has partnered with DEC on the Summer Wild Turkey Survey — a critical citizen science effort,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says. “The public’s observations help DEC biologists to monitor and manage this great game bird and sustain it for the future.”
Since 1996, DEC has conducted the survey to track populations and estimate the number of wild turkey poults (young of the year) per hen statewide. Weather, predation and habitat conditions during breeding and brood-rearing seasons can significantly affect nest success, hen survival and poult survival. The survey information allows DEC to gauge reproductive success and predict fall harvest potential.
During August, survey participants record the sex and age composition of all flocks of wild turkeys observed during normal travel. Those interested in participating can download a survey form along with instructions and the data sheet from DEC’s website.
Survey cards can be obtained by contacting regional DEC offices, calling (518) 402-8883, or e-mailing wildlife@dec.ny.gov (type “Turkey Survey” in the subject line). Participants can also submit observations online.
Visit the DEC website and click “Summer Wild Turkey Sighting On-line Report.”