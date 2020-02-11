The woodchuck Punxsutawney Phil is disturbed from his winter sleep every Feb. 2 for a traditional spectacle.
This winter, wildlife biologists with the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation will carefully intrude on the slumber of black bears for science. And the researchers need the public’s help to learn about new black bear dens throughout the state.
As part of DEC’s ongoing monitoring of black bears, biologists periodically check on bears during the winter den season. Bears may be fitted with radio collars to help biologists track activities throughout the rest of the year, and to locate dens in subsequent years for monitoring cub production, condition and survival.
Bears may den in a rock crevice, tree cavity or under heavy brush or fallen trees. Since female bears generally give birth in January or early February, a high-pitched squeal from the cubs may be audible if near a den. New York hikers and hunters typically cover countless miles of wooded terrain each year.
DEC urges anyone who finds a bear den to not approach or disturb it. Simply note the location and move away from the den site.
DEC requests that anyone locating a bear den contact their local DEC wildlife office with specifics about the den location, including GPS coordinates, if possible.
Wildlife personnel in DEC’s District 9, which includes Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, can be reached at 851-7010 (Buffalo) and 372-0645 (Allegany).
More information about black bears in New York is available at DEC’s black bear web page at www.dec.ny.gov/animals.