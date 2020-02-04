The 2019 hunting seasons were the safest on record in New York state, with 12 shooting injuries and one death, the Department of Environmental Conservation reported Tuesday.
There were also seven tree stand injuries, all involving hunters who weren’t wearing safety harnesses secured to trees. None of those incidents were fatal.
New York has tracked hunting-related shooting incidents since the 1960s. In 1966, there were 166 incidents, 13 of them fatal. The number of hunters has declined 20% since the 1960s, but the incident rate has declined almost 80%, according to the DEC. The average number of shooting accidents was 66 in the 1990s and 21 in the 2010s.
Of the 12 hunting-related shooting incidents last year, five were self-inflicted and seven involved two parties. Seven occurred during deer season and the others happened in small game, waterfowl or turkey hunting seasons.
The fatal accident happened Nov. 17 in Herkimer, when a 55-year-old hunter was shot at close range by a fellow hunter while they were participating in a deer drive.
“Nearly 550,000 New Yorkers and visitors enjoy the sport of hunting each year and the declining number of hunting incidents confirms that today’s generation of hunters are the most safety conscious yet,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says. “Thanks to the efforts of DEC staff and volunteer hunter education program instructors that teach close to 40,000 students each year, hunting has continued to be a safe and enjoyable activity in New York state.”