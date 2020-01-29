Every year, a state tree nursery offers dozens of New York-grown tree and shrub species for sale to the public.
That spring seedling sale by the Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery, operated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, has kicked off.
The nursery sale offers a low-cost opportunity for landowners to implement larger-scale conservation plantings on their properties. In addition to benefiting residential properties, planting trees also positively impacts the surrounding environment.
Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, while they also provide food and shelter for native wildlife, improve water quality by filtering runoff and prevent erosion.
This year’s nursery sale runs until May 15. For more information, including how to order, visit the Spring Seedling Sale webpage on DEC’s website. Some species sell out early, so it is recommended to place orders by phone for the most up-to-date availability information.
Meanwhile, schools and school-sponsored programs are eligible to receive 50 free tree seedlings, or a mixed shrub packet for spring planting through the nursery’s School Seedling Program. The seedlings offer teachers a hands-on resource to enhance lessons and can be planted on school grounds or other community spaces.
Applications can be submitted online through the DEC website. A paper application is available for download on the DEC website, or via mail by contacting the nursery at (518) 581-1439. Applications must be received by March 31.
MEANWHILE, New York is giving residents an extra week to sign up for 2020 health coverage through the state’s health insurance exchange.
The deadline to enroll has been extended until Feb. 7.
More than 4.8 million state residents have signed up for coverage through the exchange. Most are enrolled in Medicaid, the state health insurance program for the poor and disabled. More than 259,000 residents are enrolled in private qualified health plans. About 60 percent of them get tax credits that lower insurance premium costs.
Consumers can enroll online or by calling the state insurance exchange at (855) 355-5777.