Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!? Try vipers, African forest elephants and anacondas.
New York state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has proposed increased protections for the public and the state’s native fish and wildlife by expanding its list of animals regulated as “dangerous.”
The proposed regulation also enhances DEC’s authority to implement licensing requirements that will ensure that dangerous animals held at facilities for exhibition purposes do not pose a threat to humans or other animals.
“DEC recognizes the appeal of seeing nature up close and learning more about some of the world’s diverse species, but these proposed standards are designed to protect the public and New York’s native wildlife populations from harm,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says.
These changes were prompted by a growing number of incidents involving dangerous animals that have posed a risk to public safety and the environment, including: DEC seizures of alligators, caimans and other animals kept in inhumane conditions in Wappingers Falls; an individual airlifted to a hospital after being bitten by one of the approximately 150 vipers illegally in his possession; an escaped, and recaptured, anaconda in Suffolk County; and DEC seizures of more than 20 dangerous animals including vipers, cobras, rattlesnakes, anacondas, alligators and caimans in Madison County.
Closer to home, there has been the well-publicized matter of a village of Allegany resident facing charges for allegedly possessing several reptiles, including venomous snakes, gila monsters (a breed of lizard), an alligator and endangered turtles.
DEC already regulates the possession of dozens of dangerous animals for exhibition purposes, including American alligators, caimans, venomous snakes, native bears, wolves, large cats (lion, tiger, leopard), large reptiles and gorillas. With proper approvals in place, these animals can be owned by zoos, game farms and other private facilities that allow public viewing — but not as pets.
The proposed regulation change expands the list of animals that pose a threat to public safety or indigenous wildlife to include the following species: serval, caracal, Eurasian lynx and all other non-endangered or threatened “felid” species (that’s cat species to the rest of us) except domestic cats; arctic fox, swift fox, bat-eared fox and all other non-endangered or threatened “canid” species (that’s dog species to the rest of us) except domestic dogs and the fennec fox; squirrel monkey, common marmoset, capuchin monkeys and all other non-endangered or threatened non-human primate species; Asian black bear, sun bear, spectacled bear; African forest elephant (try keeping one of those in your basement); dwarf caiman; wolverine; badgers; bats; skunks; and raccoons.
THE AUTUMNAL EQUINOX, the official arrival of fall, takes place early Monday (3:50 a.m., to be precise).
The autumnal equinox is the astronomical start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and of spring in the Southern Hemisphere.
The word “equinox” comes from Latin aequus, meaning “equal,” and nox, “night,” according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. On the equinox, day and night are roughly equal in terms of length.
During the equinox, the sun crosses the “celestial equator” — an imaginary extension into space of Earth’s equator line. The equinox occurs precisely when the sun’s center passes through this line. When the sun crosses the equator from north to south, this marks the autumnal equinox; when it crosses from south to north, this marks the vernal equinox — spring.
In any case, despite the summer-like heat of this weekend, official fall is right at our doorstep.