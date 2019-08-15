The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued its annual summer request for participation in the Division of Lands and Forests’ Asian longhorned beetle Swimming Pool Survey this month.
“This is the time of year when Asian longhorned beetles (ALB) emerge as adults and are most active outside of their host tree,” the DEC says. “The goal of the survey is to look for and find these exotic, invasive beetles before they can cause serious damage to our forests and street trees.”
DEC asks that people with swimming pools keep an eye out for any insects that resemble ALB when checking their pool filters. If a suspicious insect is found, email photos to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov or mail the insect to the Division of Lands and Forests’ Forest Health Diagnostic Lab for identification, Attn: Jessica Cancelliere, 108 Game Farm Road, Delmar, N.Y, 12054.
You don’t have to have a pool to help stop ALB. Anyone can learn how to recognize and report the beetle, as well as the signs it leaves behind.
• ALB are about 1.5 inches long, black with white spots, and have long black-and-white antennae.
• These pests leave perfectly round exit holes (about the size of a dime) in branches and tree trunks.
• Sawdust-like material called frass will collect on branches and around the base of the tree.
ALB is a wood-boring beetle native to Asia that was accidentally introduced to the United States through wood packing materials. These pests attack a variety of hardwoods, including maples, birches and willows, among others, and have caused the death of hundreds of thousands of trees across the country.
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (DAM), in cooperation with the animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), has worked to manage the ALB infestations in our state and has succeeded in eradicating the invasive beetle from Staten Island, Manhattan, Islip and Eastern Queens.
AUGUST’S full moon crested this morning, but it will appear full tonight.
The full moon for August is called Sturgeon Moon because Native Americans knew that the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this full Moon, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Other names for this full moon include ”Full Green Corn Moon,” signaling that the corn was nearly ready for harvest, “Wheat Cut Moon,” “Moon When All Things Ripen” and ”Blueberry Moon.”