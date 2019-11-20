The Olean Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the DAR Good Citizens Awards on Sunday at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Seven seniors from area schools and their families attended the annual event: Chloee LaCroix from Allegany-Limestone Central School; Madisyn Kilby, Ellicottville Central School; Kayla Brooks, Hinsdale Central School; Abigail McCoy, Franklinville Central School; Mackenzie Windus, Olean High School; Katherine Nothem, Portville Central School; and Emma Fiske, Salamanca High School.
“In the essay portion of the contest,” says said Cindy Keeley, chapter chairperson of the Good Citizens Award, “the students all presented very thoughtful answers about preserving American heritage as well as this year’s focus question: You and your peers are our nation’s leaders of tomorrow. How would you energize America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens and why is that important?”
The essays included solutions such as being a good role model, not taking things for granted, reassuring others that their voices are being heard and they are able to make a difference, empowering peers to get involved and discouraging youth from feeling like it is a waste of time or unnecessary to be effective citizens.
The young women also advocated peer-to-peer involvement; teaching life lessons and how to be independent from one’s family; understanding the importance of being involved; promoting participation in student council, debate club and Mock United Nations; creating programs like Girls’ State and Boys’ State on college campuses; fighting injustices; speaking out for what is right and fair; serving others; being informed about domestic and international issues; and the importance of protecting our rights.
Emma Fiske of Salamanca was named the Olean Chapter’s NSDAR Good Citizen. Emma has been a consistently high achiever in her academic activities, which include National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Math Honor Society and Business Marketing Honor Society. She has varsity letters in soccer, softball and bowling and leads as captain in both softball and bowling.
She has earned the Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award, the George Eastman Young Leaders award from the University of Rochester and was also selected for Empire Girls’ State. She regularly serves her church, her community and other youth by tutoring and volunteering.
Emma plans to pursue a master’s degree in speech therapy and wants to work with elementary school students.
“Emma’s entry will now advance through to the district level for judging,” Kelley says. “The New York state winner will move on to divisional and division winners are judged in the national competition.”
The two national winners will each earn a trip to Washington, an invitation to the DAR national convention and $5,000 scholarships.