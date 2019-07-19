Last month, Cutco Corp. sold its limited-edition purple products to support the Alzheimer’s Association during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.
Thursday, Cutco announced that it exceeded its goal by more than double and is donating $110,000 to the association as the result of its month-long cause-marketing effort.
At the beginning of June, Cutco committed to donating 10 percent of every Cutco purple product purchase, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $50,000 to support local chapters across the country. Due to robust sales, the company was able to more than double that number by the time the effort ended June 30.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome,” says Jim Stitt Jr., president and CEO of Cutco. “What’s also really exciting is that the donation is being filtered down to local chapters to support those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers at the community level.”
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The organization works on a national level and in Western New York to provide care and support for all those affected by the disease and other dementia.
“Today there are more than five million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, the Alzheimer’s Association is appreciative of Cutco’s commitment to raising funds and awareness of our mission to eliminate this devastating disease,” says Donna McCullough, chief development officer with the organization. “We are thankful for Cutco’s support as we work to provide and enhance care for all those affected by Alzheimer’s.”
WEDNESDAY’S edition of the Times Herald included an unfortunate error: the headline at the top of page 1 included the name of President Trump with a lower-case t.
Again, a significant error for which readers are justly critical — or for which we apologize.
But in these suspicious and divided times, we find ourselves answering a few queries on whether the typo was intentional, slipped in to somehow slight the president and his supporters. That notion we utterly reject as the nonsense that it is.
Is this the level of conspiracy at which our culture has arrived? Yes, we believe — because sadly, the feedback was expected.
We score ourselves over any error, much more than many readers might imagine. This one was even more troubling for us given a suggestion that it was something more.