What local landmark should adorn the 2020 Santa Claus Lane ornament?
It’s up to you.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is looking to area residents for the subject of its 2020 Santa Claus Lane ornament.
Every year, the Santa Claus Lane committee chooses the landmark to be designed on the 3-1/2 inch resin ornament.
“The committee wants community input on this ornament – what do you want to see in the ornament?” asked Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber.
Tapped again for the task of turning the idea into a design is Kathleen McDonald, who has designed the first 24 ornaments in the series. The artist sketches the layout from photos provided by Chamber officials and a prototype is created.
Once the prototype gets the OK, work begins with the process of pouring and hand-painting each piece. The ornaments arrive in Olean, individually boxed with a description of the ornament.
Several suggestions have already been made: Rock City Park; Bartlett Country Club; Christopher Columbus Lodge; Dal Tile Plant; Downtown Deli; Governor Higgins Mansion; Lincoln Diner; Olean House; Paul’s Steakhouse; PickUps; St. Mary’s School; Thatcher Plant Factory and Warner’s Pizza.
Since 1999, ornaments have included the Olean Municipal Building, the Fannie E. Bartlett House, St. Mary of the Angels Church, Olean High School, St. Stephen’s Church, St. Bonaventure University, a depiction of Santa Claus Lane, Olean General Hospital, Olean Post Office, Community Bank, Ivers J. Norton, the Castle Restaurant, St. Francis Hospital, Chuck Wagon Restaurant, Palace Theater, Boardmanville Elementary, Red and Trudys, North Union Street streetscape (1st hundred block west side) , Olean Class Cars, Cloud 9 Amusement Park, Bradner’s Stadium, Henry H. Hill, Archbishop Walsh and Beef ‘n’ Barrel Restaurant.
Funds from ornament sales go toward the annual Santa Claus Lane decorations, which cross over North Union Street from Black Friday through New Year’s Day.
To submit ideas by Jan. 31, call 372-4433, email info@oleanny.com or visit www.facebook.com/OleanNYChamber.
FOR THOSE SEEKING previous years’ ornaments, several are still available online. While around half of the years are now unavailable, others remain for sale at the Chamber office or online at shop.oleanny.com/collections/goacc-holiday-ornaments.