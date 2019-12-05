Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new event on Sept. 12 — a half marathon race that will feature a barbecue competition.
In planning for the event, the Chamber could use a hand from the public — officials are accepting suggestions for the event’s name.
“Our Events Committee has kicked around some names, such as ‘Stampede of the Squirrels,’ ‘BBQ Battle,’ and even ‘Squirrel City USA Fest,’” says Meme Yanetsko, the Chamber’s COO. “While decent suggestions, none have yet resonated with us yet. We’re hoping that someone from the community can help us nail down a name that captures the essence of this event.”
In addition to a half marathon and a BBQ competition, the event will likely include an artisan’s fair and family friendly activities.
Event name suggestions should be sent to the Chamber by Dec.16. The winner will receive a t-shirt with the festival’s name on it and a $250 in Chamber gift certificate.
Contest guidelines include: all event names must be original creations of the contestant that have never been published and does not contain profanity, trademarks, logos, or copyrighted works of any other person or business. In addition, the winner consents to the Chamber using the name for the event.
For more information or a registration form, contact the Chamber at 372-4433.