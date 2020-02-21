The membership committee at Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce have begun hosting Cash Mobs at its members locations.
Cash Mobs?
Erica Dreher, membership outreach associate, says Cash Mobs are inspired by so-called “flash mobs,” in which a group might suddenly start singing or dancing in, say, a mall or a public square.
The Chamber’s Cash Mobs occur when a group assembles to make purchases in support of local businesses and the overall community.
“This is a great way to encourage our community to shop small and raise awareness about the importance of supporting local businesses,” Dreher says. “A Cash Mob is the perfect way to rally our community, create excitement and drive sales.”
Cash Mobs have occurred at Christy’s Boutique, EB’s Eatery, Baby D’s Diner, Rusty Rooster Farm and Good Times. The GOACC Member Networking calendar has scheduled its next Cash Mob for Wednesday, from 5:15 to 7 p.m.
The location of the Cash Mob will be announced the day before on Tuesday on the Chamber’s social media outlets.
“We encourage the community to come out to our next Cash Mob,” Dreher says, adding there are a few rules for mobbers attending: “Be courteous to the business owner and staff, Spend $20, meet three people you didn’t know before and take lots of pictures.”
For the 2019-20 season, GOACC added Cash Mobs to its member networking events schedule. This schedule also includes a reduced number of Business After Hours, down to five.
BAHs remain a great opportunity to meet and network with other members. Call it networking, schmoozing, mingling — whatever. All member employees are eligible to attend.
For more information, call GOACC at 372-4433, email member@oleanny.com or check out the Chamber’s calendar on its website.