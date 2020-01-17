The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce reached out to the community in December, hoping to find a name for a new event. Set for Sept. 12, the event includes a half marathon race, as well as a barbecue competition and festival at War Vets Park.
Thirty-two entrants were submitted for the contest from 28 people. The suggestive names ranged from the Squirrel 13.1 Run, BBQ & Fun, to Rollin’ on the Grill, Half Dash/BBQ Bash and even the Nutty Rib Run. The marathon event committee met last week and ‘grilled’ over the options. As noted in the rules, the name was to be fun, catchy and memorable.
“We appreciate all the hard work from all of our contestants… the committee took a different name recognizable for our area and named the event, ‘Allegheny River Running Fest,’” said Chamber Chief Operating Officer Meme Yanetsko.
As the winning entrant was to win $250 in Shop Olean gift certificates — and there technically wasn’t one — the committee wanted to thank all entries by gifting them each an event T-shirt with the ARRF name on it and a barbecue food voucher to be redeemed at the festival. GOACC will connect with the winners via email and social media to let them know of the contest results.
In other notes from the event meeting, the running fest will feature both a half marathon and a 10K; both will start and end at War Veterans Park, and will feature running along the Allegheny River Valley Trail — one of the few local spots along the 325-mile river that folks can actually run on.
GOACC is working with its four member companies that can design logos to create a winning logo for the festival name – committee members are adamant that it have a squirrel in it as well as river features, like the draft one being used currently. GOACC will also report on more details for the BBQ portion of the festival after next week’s meeting that will go over the BBQ details.
For more information on the AARF or other GOACC events, please contact GOACC at 372-4433.