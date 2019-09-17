The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is asking the community for photos of families, children, teenagers and seniors enjoying the Woodland in the City Squirrels.
Area residents and visitors are invited once again to send in their photos to be chosen and placed in the 2020 squirrel calendar. The Woodland in the City committee and the Chamber are sponsoring the photo contest.
The calendar will feature the local community in photos with the squirrels. The photos should feature one of the Woodland Squirrels — maybe a youngster dressed up like an elf and with the Santa squirrel or maybe someone dressed up like a knight and with the Knight in Shining Armor squirrel.
As the Chamber notes, citing Wikipedia, “a selfie is a self-portrait photograph, typically taken with a smartphone which may be held in the hand or supported by a selfie stick.”
The Chamber does ask that those in the photo DO NOT sit on the squirrel.
Photos can be dropped off at the Commerce office, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or mail them to Squirrel Photo Contest, c/o GOACC, 301 N. Union St., Olean, N.Y., 14760. Photos may also be emailed to tourism@oleanny.com.
Make sure to include a name, address and home phone number. All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13. For more information on the photo contest, contact GOACC at 372-4433.
IN TUESDAY’S edition, we indicated that oil and gasoline market experts expected to see an increase in prices as a result of recent rocket attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil-refining infrastructure.
Indeed, in reporting on posted prices for gasoline across the state, we noted that the most evident price per gallon in Olean on Monday was $2.81.
On Tuesday? Right on cue, it had jumped to $2.85.