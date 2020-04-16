As the 60th wedding anniversary of Merrill and Muriel Frable approached this year, plans were underway for a celebration fitting for such a milestone.
That all changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of travel restrictions and social distancing, family members and friends can’t be in Olean to mark the day — April 16, 1960 — that Merrill, 86, and Muriel, 82, were married in Bethany Lutheran Church, at its former location on West State Street.
However, State & Union offers a surprise “celebration” today, in which family members share stories and messages of love to the couple.
More on that in a moment, but first, something on the Frables’ long history here:
Merrill and his five siblings were born in Olean, and his mother lived to the age of 103 here. Muriel moved here in middle school, and they both graduated from Olean High School.
Merrill served four years in the U.S. Navy and Muriel earned her degree in music education from Fredonia, teaching at a local school when they were married.
Making Olean their home, all four of their children were born here (Marc, Matthew, Max and Melissa).
In 1972, Merrill, working for Dresser Industries, was transferred to Pittsburgh and then to Texas in 1983. Muriel served as church organist and choir director at every congregation to which they moved, with Merrill in the tenor section.
After more than 35 years with Dresser, Merrill retired in 1996 and the couple returned to Olean to be closer to family. They stay busy volunteering with Meals On Wheels, serving Bethany and enjoying exercise classes at the YMCA.
Their children are spread out across the country — Pittsburgh, Arizona, New Jersey and Texas — and they have seven grandchildren.
Now for the messages:
• “Mur and Merrill have always been the prime example of dedication to each other; to their family, and to God, even when life’s circumstances changed or became challenging they never lowered their standards or their values. We have always looked up to them. They are a real inspiration to others.” — Bruce (Muriel’s brother)
• “Mom & Dad — Happy 60th. Thank you for all of your support and encouragement throughout the years, especially in regard to my musical pursuits and endeavors. May you have many more happy years together.” — Matthew (son)
• “Sixty years is incredible!! Thanks for being a model of what loving marriage looks like and how to make it last. Can’t wait to see you guys soon. Much love.” — Ben and Tara (grandson and wife)
• “We are all fortunate to have you and your 60 wonderful years of marriage together as an inspiration to us all. I love the way you still hold hands. Love ya.” — Cassie (daughter-in-law)
• “Happy 60th to a couple who has taught so many people (not just us kids) what love, gratitude, faith, commitment, and grace mean. You are an example for us all. I hope you know just how much you are loved and cherished.” — Melissa (daughter)
• “When my sister (Mur) and her boyfriend (Merrill) were dating back in the late 1950s they would sometimes let me tag along with them, such as if they were going to the park for a walk. Merrill drove a 1955 Ford coupe and, of course, the front seat was a bench seat. The standard order was Merrill driving, Mur in the middle and me on the outside.
“One day, I decided to surprise them and I jumped into the car from the driver’s side as Mur got in from the passenger side. Merrill followed me to be in the driver’s seat. So, instead of Mur sitting next to her boyfriend, I was in between the two of them. We all got a big laugh out it. So, the next time they asked me to go with them I jumped in first to be in the middle, but this time I did it from the passenger’s side. Well, Mur fooled me and got in from the driver’s side and so I had to slide over and she was able to sit next to her boyfriend.
Congratulations, Mur and Merrill, on your 60th anniversary.” — Neil (Muriel’s brother)
• “Funny follow-up: My sister and I (the youngest two of four) would fight over that same prime location in the car (middle, front row). This was especially important during the epic summer vacation drives with all six of us stuck in the car for 8-10 hours each day. Our big brothers always got the window seats in the back row, and NO ONE wanted to be ‘on the hump’ in the middle back there. Somehow we survived without any ‘screens’ to distract us and, oh yeah, no A/C!
• “Mom and Dad, I love you more than words can say, and I join so many others to celebrate your union and to appreciate the integral part it plays in our lives.” — Max (son)