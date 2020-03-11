John Tucker of Belmont shared with us Tuesday a wonderful photo of two eastern bluebirds at one of his bird boxes — another great sign of spring.
“First ones around the house this year,” John writes in his email.
Many readers will recognize the name — John sends us quite a few photos over the seasons, not least some interesting images from the trail cameras on his property.
Regarding the bluebirds, the male and female would seem to have already staked claim to the box. Bluebird boxes serve as important breeding sites for the species, since they have a difficult time finding naturally occurring cavities in which to nest.
Invasive European starlings in particular push bluebirds out of natural sites.
THAT FULL MOON in the sky Monday night was March’s Full Worm Moon — so-called by the people native to the Northeast because March was the month that worms began to appear as a result of thawed ground and rain.
The full moon was also the first of three consecutive supermoons — the second will peak on April 8 and third on May 7.
A full supermoon occurs when the moon is near the closest point to Earth in its orbit around our planet, that closest point being perigee.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us Monday’s supermoon was 222,081 miles from Earth, while the April 8 supermoon will be 221,851 miles away and the May 7 supermoon, 224,429 miles.
A supermoon can appear about 7% larger and 30% brighter than it appears when the moon is farthest from Earth.