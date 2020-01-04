The so-called Buffalo Bills Mafia is gaining more and more of a reputation nationally for its members’ avid support of their beloved NFL team.
Many members of the Bills Mafia were in Houston Friday for today’s Wild Card playoff game against the host Texans.
A few Mafia members who couldn’t make it to Houston let their team know that they were rooting for them to win their first playoff game since 1995. WIVB-TV’s Kelsey Anderson shared photos and video of some diehard fans sending the team off from the Buffalo Niagara International airport on Friday.
And a Facebook group called “Welcome Buffalo Bills Home After They Beat Houston” has over 1,300 people interested in attending.
Buffalo’s matchup against the Texans will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN starting at 4:35 p.m. today.
Meanwhile, seven states are pulling for the Bills, according to Twitter analytics gathered by sportsinsider.com.
Using the most commonly used hashtags for each team, like #BillsMafia, #flyeaglesfly, #chiefskingdom, #ravensflock, data shows that people in the states of New York, North and South Carolina, Florida, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado are rooting for the Bills in the playoffs.
Syracuse.com reports the Bills finished ahead of the Patriots and Chiefs, who have six states that are pulling for them in the playoffs. The analytics show that after that it went the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, all with five states apiece.
The only state pulling for the Texans is, yep, Texas.
Wyoming has become a Bills state because of QB Josh Allen, who played his college ball at Wyoming. Utah and Colorado are probably a residual effect of Allen playing close by. The Carolinas and Florida are huge Buffalo transplant states.
Syracuse.com reports the results were found by using trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data.