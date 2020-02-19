Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly will visit St. Bonaventure University Saturday in advance of the Bonnies men’s basketball game with Richmond.
Kelly, who quarterbacked the Bills to four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s and was a first-ballot inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002, will sign autographs beginning at 4:45 p.m. in the atrium of the Swan Business Center on the southwest side of campus. (The site is a change from the Quick Center for the Arts atrium.)
University officials said no one will be permitted in line after 5:15 p.m. to ensure that Kelly can accommodate as many people as possible in advance of his other pre-game obligations. Fans are asked to bring only one thing for Kelly to autograph to be considerate of others in line.
The Hall of Fame QB will serve as honorary captain of the Bonnies for their game with the Spiders, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
Kelly and his wife, Jill, were honored in 2007 with the university’s Gaudete Medal for their efforts in creating the Hunter’s Hope Foundation, which has raised millions to benefit research for life-threatening leukodystrophies like Krabbe disease, which took the life of their son, Hunter, at age 8 in 2005.
St. Bonaventure signed a three-year marketing partnership deal with the Bills in September.
MEANWHILE, staying with the Bonnies theme, we received a nice message from a SBU alum who raves about the turnout for the Bonnies men’s win at Duquesne on Feb. 8.
Gerry “Coach” Golden, in a message he notes is “long overdue,” writes:
This goes out to all the great Bonnie fans in Olean and Allegany. ... As a 1982 St. Bonaventure graduate, I don’t think I ever have appreciated you fans as I do, finally, now. That was a great showing in Duquesne in a big game for our beloved Bonnies, and many of you were a big part of it!
Thank you and, together, we can keep our amazing national support of St. Bonaventure Men’s Basketball going! The next 2 1/2 years should be VERY special, at least, if things keep going “status quo.” The Bona Alumni and student body deserve credit, too, but without it being a TOTAL “team” effort, with you great fans, it wouldn’t be nearly as successful!
Please keep it up and let’s go, Bonnies!