Today, after a heads-up from her granddaughter, we wish a happy 90th birthday to Betty Wesley of Westons Mills.
Born in Olean as Betty Marie Handley on May 6, 1930, an only child, Betty attended Olean High School and worked hard to graduate six months early — in January 1948 — so she could help support the family.
According to her granddaugter, Amber Dougherty, Betty started work at Dresser as an accountant, retiring in 1992. She was one of the first woman members of a national accountants society.
Betty married the boy next door, Louie R. Wesley, on Aug 11, 1951, and they moved to Westons Mills. They had two children and she now has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Louie Wesley passed away in 1998.
Amber notes that, even after retirement, her grandmother couldn’t sit still and now, at the age of 90, works to prepare and deliver meals for the Meals On Wheels in Portville, where she received a volunteer of the year award.
Betty is an active lifetime member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and The Order of Amaranth. She is rarely seen without her mini poodle, Chloe.
“Since the beginning, her passion for sports has been huge part of her life,” Amber writes of her grandmother. “When she was young, she would get in trouble playing baseball with the boys and her math teacher would call her mom to make her stop playing.
“She taught her grandchildren how to throw a baseball and footballs and if you broke a window, grandpa would repair it while gram just kept on playing.”
Betty has been an Olean Oilers season ticket holder and she is an avid Buffalo Bills and New York Yankees fan.