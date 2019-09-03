The Upper Allegheny Health System Board of Directors has elected Jeff Belt, founder, president and director of SolEpoxy Inc., of Olean, as board chair.
He succeeds Brenda McGee, who has stepped down after five years as board chair. She will remain on the board.
Belt was first elected to the UAHS board in 2014, most recently serving as board treasurer.
Belt’s career includes leadership roles at General Motors, Goodban Belt, LLC, and ACEN, before taking on his current role at SolEpoxy. Founded in 2010 by a group of investors led by Belt, SolEpoxy is a global manufacturer of epoxy dielectric coating powders and molding compounds.
He has a variety of community and volunteer service roles as well, including serving as director of the Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce and on the North Union Street Restoration Steering Committee, Olean Brownfield Opportunity Area Steering Committee and Western New York Regional Economic Development Council, for which he serves as co-chair, a position appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2015.
Belt earned a bachelor’s degree at Cornell University in Ithaca and an MBA at the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland.
“This is a time of significant change in healthcare; I have every confidence in Jeff’s ability to lead UAHS with strength and confidence,” says Dr. Muhammed Javed, vice chairman of the UAHS board of directors.
Prior to serving as board chair in 2015, McGee was vice chair and a member of the task force that led to the creation of Upper Allegheny Health System in 2009. She was an original member of the UAHS board of directors.
“Brenda has led the organization with dynamic leadership,” Javed says. “On behalf of the board, I thank her for her time, effort and leadership. We are grateful that she will continue to contribute as a member of the board.”
UAHS is the parent organization of Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, affiliates of Kaleida Health.