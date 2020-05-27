Nothing declares the true arrival of what we might call warm, “almost-summer” spring in the Twin Tiers than the bloom of our lilacs.
Lilacs supposedly symbolize the joy of youth, which makes sense, since we see their blooms as the youth in the animal world are coming forth at the same time.
Syringa vulgaris, the common lilac, are not native to North America. They are believed to have originated on the Balkan peninsula, according to Upstate Gardeners’ Journal.
Its appearance in cultivation dates to the 15th century. A species of flowering plant in the olive family, Syringa vulgaris is a large shrub that grows on rocky hillsides by the shores of the Adriatic, Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Seas. Other fragrant, flowering species of lilac are native to regions of Japan, China and Korea.
According to Mark Quinn, Monroe County parks’ superintendent of horticulture, while there are no written records of the lilac’s arrival in the United States, there is evidence that lilacs grew in Portsmouth, New Hampshire in the 1600s.
Cultivars have evolved thanks to dedicated breeders seeking to improve on the natural beauty and scent of the fragrant flower, its disease resistance and overall plant habit. Irene Lekstutis, landscape designer at Cornell Botanical Gardens in Ithaca, who is responsible for selecting lilacs for inclusion there, says breeders have contributed to the structure, color and scent of the lilac over the past four centuries.
Perhaps the most prized collection in the U.S., and arguably the world, is the one at Highland Park in Rochester. With more than 550 varieties and around 1,200 bushes, Highland Park’s Annual Lilac Festival, originally just “Lilac Sunday,” has been drawing lilac lovers since 1905.
Some tips for lilac lovers:
• To improve the flowering of lilacs, keep the grass from growing around them. A 16- to 24-inch circle of landscape cloth placed around the bushes and covered with bark or stone will keep the grass down.
• Force a winter bouquet from cut branches of lilac. Bruise the cut ends and set them in water. Spray the branches frequently. Keep them in a cool place until they bloom, then move to a warmer area for display.