New York gas prices have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.69/g at the beginning of the week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations. Gas prices in New York are 3.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 26.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The most common price per gallon in Olean Tuesday was just under $2.86, where it has remained for several weeks.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in New York was priced at $2.37/g early this week while the most expensive is $4.19/g, a difference of $1.82/g. The cheapest price in the entire country stood at $1.75/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.74/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today. The national average is down 6.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Other prices in New York are Syracuse, $2.52/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.53/g; Rochester, $2.64/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon; and Buffalo, $2.66/g, no change.
“Most states saw notable declines, while California and the Great Lakes states saw the largest dips,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said of gas prices trends as we enter later fall.